Robert W. Sieborg
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020
Sieborg, Robert W.

April 14, 1928 - December 5, 2020

Survived by children: Brett Sieborg (Lori), Susan Gochanour (David), and Steven Kurtz (Mindi); son-in-law, Nelson Smith; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; mother of his children, Betty Sieborg; loving pet cat, Miss Mittens; other relatives and many friends.

Preceded by parents: Walter E. and Ingeborg Sieborg; wife, Carol Sieborg; and step-daughter, Susan Smith.

FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Wednesday, December 9, at Forest Lawn Funeral Home. OPEN VIEWING: 10am-7pm on Tuesday at Forest Lawn.

INTERMENT with Military Honors in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Nebraska Humane Society, American Red Cross, or Wounded Warrior Project.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home

7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.

402-451-1000

www.forestlawnomaha.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd, Omaha, NE 68152
Funeral services provided by:
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
