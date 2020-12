Sieborg, Robert W.April 14, 1928 - December 5, 2020Survived by children: Brett Sieborg (Lori), Susan Gochanour (David), and Steven Kurtz (Mindi); son-in-law, Nelson Smith; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; mother of his children, Betty Sieborg; loving pet cat, Miss Mittens; other relatives and many friends.Preceded by parents: Walter E. and Ingeborg Sieborg; wife, Carol Sieborg; and step-daughter, Susan Smith.FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Wednesday, December 9, at Forest Lawn Funeral Home. OPEN VIEWING: 10am-7pm on Tuesday at Forest Lawn.INTERMENT with Military Honors in Forest Lawn Cemetery.Memorials are suggested to Nebraska Humane Society, American Red Cross, or Wounded Warrior Project Forest Lawn Funeral Home7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.402-451-1000