Sonnenfelt, Stanley M. "Stan"



August 7, 1926 - December 5, 2020



VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Thursday, December 10th from 5pm to 7pm at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 5801 Oak Hills Drive, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, December 11th at 10:30am at St. John Vianney Church.



COMPLETE NOTICE LATER



HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER



West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.



402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 7, 2020.