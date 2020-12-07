Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Brian "Boz" Loftus
1969 - 2020
BORN
1969
DIED
2020
Loftus, Brian "Boz"

January 16, 1969 - December 4, 2020

Preceded in death by sister, Jody (Loftus) Ragan. Survived by parents, Dennis and Peggy Loftus; brother, Dennis Loftus Jr (Valari); brother-in-law, Dale Ragan; 8 nieces and nephews, Dane, Zach, Jessica, Jacob, Victoria, Colleen, and Bridget; and 9 great-nieces and nephews.

Private Interment for immediate family, with Celebration of Life in Spring.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 7 to Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.