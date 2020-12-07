Loftus, Brian "Boz"



January 16, 1969 - December 4, 2020



Preceded in death by sister, Jody (Loftus) Ragan. Survived by parents, Dennis and Peggy Loftus; brother, Dennis Loftus Jr (Valari); brother-in-law, Dale Ragan; 8 nieces and nephews, Dane, Zach, Jessica, Jacob, Victoria, Colleen, and Bridget; and 9 great-nieces and nephews.



Private Interment for immediate family, with Celebration of Life in Spring.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 7 to Dec. 13, 2020.