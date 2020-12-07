Kumor, Frank JosephNovember 27, 1949 - December 4, 2020Frank grew up on a farm west of North Platte, NE. He got his start in the jewelry and watch repair business when he was still in High School. Through a 4-H program, he was hired by North Platte's local jeweler, Bonny Jurado, to wash the windows and engrave trophies. He began to learn the ins and outs of jewelry and pursued this passion after his High School graduation by enrolling in classes at a watchmaking and jewelry repair school in Kansas City. He got more than he bargained for, as this is where he met and fell in love with his first wife, Peggy. (Often referred to as his "Kansas City Kitty"). They were married on May 1, 1970.This was during the Vietnam era, and Frank completed his Air Force Basic Training in August 1970 at Lackland Air Force Base. In December of 1970, he was certified as an Aircraft Maintenance Specialist in turbo-prop aircraft. Visits to the SAC Aerospace Museum could result in hours of storytelling. At one point in his Air Force career, he could identify every aircraft in service at that time by the sound of the engine alone.After his Air Force Service was completed, he finished his watch repair and jewelry training. Upon graduation he was hired by Erwin Dreibus to work at Erwin's Jewelry in Bellevue. Frank, Peggy, and their young son Brent moved to Bellevue in 1975, and it was there they completed their family, adding Rebecca, Joe, Elizabeth, Ben, John and Andrew. Frank's participation in the community increased along with the size of his family.When Frank assumed ownership of Erwin's in 1989 after Erwin's retirement, his investment in the community grew. It's difficult to think of a civic organization in Bellevue that Frank did not participate in, but he contributed significantly as part of the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce's Board of Directors, the Olde Towne Task Force, and served as President of the Olde Town Merchant's Association. Frank's impact included Offutt AFB, where his support was especially felt in the 343rd Reconnaissance Squadron, where he served as the Co-Commander for 15 years.He was part of everything, from organizing the Christmas light displays, to making sure the trash cans along Mission Avenue were emptied.Peggy died in 1998, and while she couldn't be replaced, Frank was lucky enough to meet one special woman who brought a new joy into his life, and he and Pat were married on March 11, 2001. Pat's two children, David and Kim, made family gatherings complete.Frank was elected to the Bellevue Public School Board, and continued his public service. By this time he was selling wedding rings to children of parents who had bought their wedding rings from Frank in the 70's. It seems everyone in Bellevue who walked into Erwin's Jewelry has a story about Frank and his easy ability to connect with everyone and put them at ease. He believed in giving back to the community that had given him so much. He will be missed.Frank is survived by siblings, Neil and Carol; his wife Pat; seven children: Brent Kumor (Charlie Brown), Rebecca Zurcher (Donnie), Joe Kumor (Vanessa), Elizabeth Williams (Joe), Ben Kumor (Stephanie), John Kumor (Jessica), and Andrew Kumor (Brittanie); two step-children, Kim Godinez (Frank) and David Whisinnand (Becky); and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his parents; Frank and Arlene; his first wife, Peggy; and his sisters, Loretta and Peggy.Private Funeral Service following CDC guidelines will be on Tuesday, December 8, at 10am at the Bellevue Memorial Funeral Chapel. Only immediate family will be present at the Service.To view the live broadcast of the Service, go to the website below and click the link on the Kumor obituary.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests either the Frank Kumor Memorial Scholarship Fund, the Sarpy County Museum, or the Bellevue Food Pantry just as Frank would.Private Interment will be in Bellevue Cemetery, with Military Honors by Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard and American Legion Post #331.BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPELHeafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler2202 Hancock St., Bellevue402-291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com