Rone, Lola Mae
April 29, 1938 - September 2, 2020
Preceded in death by her son, Vincent Rone. Survived by her children, Edward Rone, Jonathan Rone and Marielle Rone; grandchildren, Kanisha, Vincenta, Michael, Vernon, Bentley, Harrison, Christian, Miranda, Gracelynn and great grandchildren.
Funeral Service Friday, 11:00 a.m. at St. Leo The Great Catholic Church with entombment in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be Friday, one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for later donation.
