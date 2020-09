Smith, R. Wayne



September 8, 1945 - July 31, 2020



Survived by sons, Wayne Michael and Dale Smith; brothers, Terry Smith and Greg Smith; sister, Karen Buckley; grandchildren; nieces and nephews.



SERVICE: September 25, 2pm at Omaha National Cemetery.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.