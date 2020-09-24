Preister, Larry J. June 26, 1930 - May 9, 2020 VISITATION observing CDC Guidelines: Friday, September 25, from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MEMORIAL MASS: Saturday, September 26, 10:30am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 11802 Pacific. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to a charity of your choice . To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com