Nesci, James Dominic
August 10, 1919 - September 20, 2020
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, September 23rd at 10:30am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 11802 Pacific St. Interment with military honors by Millard American Legion Post 374 and VFW Post 8334, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, memorials contributions may be sent to Project Pink'd, Inc., 4089 So. 84th St. #108 Omaha, NE 68127 or online at projectpinkd.org
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 23, 2020.