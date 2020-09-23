Hecox, Jerald D. (Dan)



September 5, 1968 - September 21, 2020



York - Survived by father, Jerry (Beverly) Hecox; mother, Miriam Peterson; siblings, Tammy Peterson, Angela Hecox (Chris Korte), Scott (Sarah) Hecox; niece, Kemper; nephew, Lake; and family and friends.



MEMORIAL SERVICE: Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, 2pm at Lincoln Berean Church, 6400 S 70th St., Lincoln, NE. (Mask are required to enter church.)



Memorials to Benevolent Fund of Lincoln Berean Church, 6400 S 70th St., Lincoln, NE 68516 and My Bridge Radio, PO Box 30345, Lincoln, NE 68503 for the benefit of My Bridge to the Nations.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 23, 2020.