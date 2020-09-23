Staroscik, Kimberly M.



March 12, 1968 - September 21, 2020



She is survived by her parents, Adrian and Marie Staroscik; brother, Troy (Jennifer) Staroscik; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and other family members.



VISITATION: Monday, September 28, from 9-9:45am, with ROSARY at 9:45am, at St. Gerald Catholic Church (96th and Q). MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, September 28, at 10am at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family. The family requests that all guests please wear a mask.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 23 to Sep. 27, 2020.