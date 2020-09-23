Menu
Kimberly M. Staroscik
Staroscik, Kimberly M.

March 12, 1968 - September 21, 2020

She is survived by her parents, Adrian and Marie Staroscik; brother, Troy (Jennifer) Staroscik; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and other family members.

VISITATION: Monday, September 28, from 9-9:45am, with ROSARY at 9:45am, at St. Gerald Catholic Church (96th and Q). MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, September 28, at 10am at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family. The family requests that all guests please wear a mask.

BETHANY FUNERAL HOME

82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 23 to Sep. 27, 2020.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.