Galloway, Paul Robert Jr. | MSgt USAF (Ret)February 17, 1944 - September 22, 2020Age 76. Paul was born February 17, 1944, in Cleveland, OH, the son of Paul R. and Elizabeth Corcoran Galloway. He graduated from White Plains HS, NY, in 1960, and entered the US Air Force in 1962. While stationed at Luke AFB, AZ, he married Margaret Bulfer, daughter of Louis and Mary Bulfer, in St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Fairmont, MN, on June 5, 1965. They were blessed with three children, Paul, Kris, and Tim. The family traveled the US and abroad extensively during Paul's 20-year military career. After his Air Force retirement in October 1982, Paul started his 33-year Civil Service career at Grand Forks AFB, ND. As a civilian, Paul moved with his family from Grand Forks AFB, ND; to Scott AFB, IL; Hickam AFB, HI; and ended up at Offutt AFB, NE, where he retired from the Civil Service in 2013.Paul completed a bachelor's program and two master's programs while in Federal Service, and after retirement, he went to Community College in Omaha to study photography.In addition to his love of photography, Paul loved to travel, and did so with Margaret quite extensively. They made many trips to Alaska, Korea, Puerto Rico, and wherever the children lived in the states.Paul was a member of St. Matthew the Evangelist Catholic Church in Bellevue, NE, and a 55-year member of the Knights of Columbus, both 3rd and 4th degree, and held several offices. He was a lector and Eucharistic Minister and would occasionally fill in as an altar server in the various parishes that the family belonged to.He is survived by his wife, Margaret; children: Paul III of Bellevue, NE; Kristine Galloway of Ramstein AB, Germany; and Tim Galloway of Palmer, AK; seven grandchildren; one great-grandson; brothers, Mark, Frank (Christine), and James (Amy) Galloway; sisters, Anne (William) Nolan and Sheila Rhodes; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.Paul was preceded in death by his parents and parents-in-law; and brother-in-law, Louie Bulfer, Jr.FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, Sept. 25th, at 11am at St. Matthew the Evangelist Catholic Church, 12210 So. 36th St., Bellevue. There will be a gathering before the Mass in the commons beginning at 9:30am. A MEMORIAL MASS will also be held on Monday, Sept. 28th, 11am, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Fairmont, MN, and inurnment at Calvary Cemetery, Fairmont, MN, with a gathering following at the Pat Bulfer farm. Please follow the COVID-19 guidelines. Memorials to St. Matthew's Church Building Fund.BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPELHeafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com