Jack S. Mallett
Mallett, Jack S.

Jack was born March 16, 1926 in Baxter Springs, Kansas. He died September 20,2020 in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

During his forty-four years as a friend of Bill W., he sponsored many. An avid tennis player, he championed the first clay tennis courts in Omaha, Nebraska. In honor of his efforts, they are named Mallett Clay Courts at Dewey Park, Omaha, Nebraska. In 2015 he was the Nebraska Tennis Association Hall of Fame Honoree.

He is survived by his four children, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A Gathering in his memory will be held on September 26, 2020 from 2-4pm. For details text or call 402-670-5883.

Donations may be made in his memory to SPCA.org or any local animal shelter.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 23 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Peace and love to Jacks family. Sorry but I wont be able to attend. He was a friend, and inspiration, to me and to many. Ill never forget him. But dont mourn him too much. Hes certainly got some games going up there already! And Lord knows if theres no clay courts there, Jack will get em built!
John Fruhwirth
September 22, 2020