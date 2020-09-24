Giboo, Donald W. April 16, 1946 - September 20, 2020 MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, September 24th, 10:30am, St. Gerald Catholic Church (9602 Q St.) INTERMENT: Resurrection Cemetery with military honors by Millard American Legion Post 374 and VFW Post 8334. Memorials are suggested to St. Gerald's Parish or St. Vincent de Paul Society. To view a live broadcast of the Mass and Graveside Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com