Donald W. Giboo
Giboo, Donald W.April 16, 1946 - September 20, 2020MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, September 24th, 10:30am, St. Gerald Catholic Church (9602 Q St.) INTERMENT: Resurrection Cemetery with military honors by Millard American Legion Post 374 and VFW Post 8334. Memorials are suggested to St. Gerald's Parish or St. Vincent de Paul Society.To view a live broadcast of the Mass and Graveside Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLERWest Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
Sep
23
Vigil
7:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
Sep
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Gerald Catholic Church
9602 Q St.
My condolences to George and the rest of the Giboo family.
Joseph Circo
September 23, 2020
a loved one
September 22, 2020
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace Francis Durham V FW District 10 Chaplain
Francis Durham
Friend
September 22, 2020