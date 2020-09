Bruck, John A. Born: December 16, 1952, Earling, IA. Died: September 22, 2020, Omaha, NE. Age 67, of Omaha, NE. Preceded in death by parents, Andy and Margaret Bruck; infant brother, Andrew John Bruck; and brother-in-law, Eldon McCuen. Survived by wife, Janie Dotzler Bruck, and daughter, Christina (Rog) Heller, both of Omaha; daughters, Jenny (Chad) Sonderman, Elkhorn, NE; Angie (Randy) Zimmerman, Omaha; son, Jeff (Jennifer) Bruck, Omaha; daughter, Katie (Matt) Maloley, Elkhorn, NE; son, David (Amanda) Bruck, Omaha; sister, Joann McCuen, Audubon, IA; brothers, Ken (Linda) Bruck, Harlan, IA; Tom (Rose) Bruck, Avoca, IA; Kevin Bruck, Harlan, IA; 14 grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. VISITATION AND PRAYER VIGIL: 3-7pm Thursday, September 24, 2020, with Prayer Service at 7pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 212 2nd Street, Earling, IA 51530. Face masks are required at the Church. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 11am Friday, September 25, 2020, also at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Face Masks are required at the Church. Funeral Mass Livestream at: https://www.facebook.com/stjosephearlingia/ . Interment: St. Joseph Cemetery, Earling, IA. In lieu of traditional remembrances, memorials suggested to: Madonna Foundation, 17500 Burke Street, Omaha, NE 68118, www.madonna.org ; or American Cancer Society , https://donate3.cancer.org . SIEVERS-SPRICK FUNERAL HOME Ft. Calhoun, NE | 402-468-5678 | sieverssprickfuneralhome.com