White, Michael E. "Mike"October 3, 1946 - September 22, 2020Mike White died peacefully in his home.Survived by wife of 53 years, Kathy White; children: Kaylie White Guinan (Dan), Missy White Miller and Matt White (Jen); six beloved grandchildren: Ashley Guinan, Ben Miller, Andrew Guinan, Erik Miller, Lily Guinan and Jillian Miller; Bobo the Chihuahua; many relatives and friends.Proud member of Plumbers Local 16.VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Friday, September 25th from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, September 26th, 10am, West Center Chapel. INTERMENT: Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial donations are suggested to Nebraska Children's Home in Michael's name.
