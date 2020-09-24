Higgins, Michael L. "Mike" July 23, 1941 - September 22, 2020 Preceded in death by daughter, Veronica "Ronni" McCarville. Survived by daughter, Shannon Powers (Cory); grandchildren: Brittany Prososki (Ben), Noah Powers, Shawn McCarville, Bailey McCarville, Santino Agnello; son-in-law, Scott McCarville (Tristen); siblings: Eleanor, Jerry, Dorothy and Danny; many nephews and nieces, of special note: Michael "Duke" Miller. VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Friday, September 25th from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, September 26th, 10am, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church (2110 S, 32nd Ave.) INTERMENT: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Boys Town. To view a live broadcast of the Vigil, Mass and Graveside Services, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com