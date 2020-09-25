Menu
David L. "D.J." Shire Jr.
1988 - 2020
BORN
1988
DIED
2020
Shire, David L. Jr. "D.J."

September 4, 1988 - September 18, 2020

Preceded in death by grandfathers, Carlos Navarro and Leland Shire. Survived by wife, Amanda; daughter, Kennedy; parents, David and Merlee Shire; sister, Christina (Mario); in-laws, Larry and Jacque James; grandmothers, Myrna Navarro and Sandy Shire; brothers-in-law, Jacob (Dallas); many, many other loving relatives and friends.

CELEBRATION OF D.J.'s LIFE: Saturday, September 26, 2020, from 4-9pm at Horseman's Park Club House (63rd & Q Street).

Memorials to D.J.'s family.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m. - 10:00p.m.
Horseman's Park Club House
63rd & Q Street 68117
Funeral services provided by:
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
DJ. Will always be in our hearts, he was such a great kid, that grew into a fine young man, he loved life, family and friends, and baseball, we will always remember him playing BJSA baseball.
Kim and John Sautter
September 26, 2020
I am so very sorry for your loss. Please know that my thoughts and prayers are with you all. May God give you all strength during this time of grief.
Karla
September 25, 2020
I am so very sorry for the loss of DJ. He was a good kid. I cannot imagine your sorrow Dave and Merlee. God Bless Your!
Deborah Schmoll
September 25, 2020