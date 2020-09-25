Ritts, Leonard R.



August 31, 1934 - September 20, 2020



Preceded in death by wife, Marilyn Ritts; parents, Lloyd and Lorretta Ritts; and sister, Lieu Felver. Survived by children, Kelly (Joe) Souder, Lynda (Keith) Marx, and Kenneth J. Ritts; granddaughter, Steffany (Todd) Crouse; great-granddaughter, Crimson; brother, Ed (Beverly) Ritts; many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Leonard retired from Swift's Packing Company after 30 years. He was also a bus driver for Omaha Public Schools for over 20 years.



Memorials may be directed to Aldersgate United Methodist Church.



VISITATION: Sunday, September 27, from 3-7pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, September 28, 11am, all at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. INTERMENT will be held at Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park.



Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home



5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

