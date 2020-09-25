Walth, James F. Sr.



November 17, 1949 - September 23, 2020



Preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Rose Walth; brothers, Frank (Phyllis ) Walth and Allen (Angie) Walth; sister, Mabel (Neal ) Tadlock; nephew, Jim Walth; brother–in–law, Robert Sombke. Survived by his wife of 26 years, Joelyn Walth; children: Jim, Jr. (Candi) Walth, Chris (Teri) Walth, and Bobbi (Cody) Minish – Pokett; brothers, Wilbert (Glennice ) Walth – Aberdeen, SD; and Lawrence (Katherine ) Walth – Groton, SD; sisters–in–law, Angie (Allen ) Walth; Lynnette (Brad) Cotton - Watertown, SD; and Darlys (Ron) Bolduan - Aberdeen, SD; grandchildren: Josh Jordan, Drew Carter, Amanda Minish, Tyler Walth, Brittany Minish, Courtnee Walth, Aaron Zilke, Chase Pokett, Kelsie Pokett, Corbyn Pokett, and Jim Walth III; great–granddaughter, Aliyah Diego; numerous nieces, nephews, and other family.



VISITATION: Sunday, Sept. 27, from 3-5pm at Bethany Funeral Home. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Monday, Sept. 28, at 1pm at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the family.



