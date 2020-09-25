Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Roger L. Uecker
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020
Uecker, Roger L.

September 11, 1945 - September 23, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Fred and Evelyn Uecker; daughter, Robin Holloway; son, Brad Uecker. Survived by wife, Dee Uecker; stepdaughters, Sarah (Derek) Amos, Jana (Waco) Whitmarsh; son-in-law, David Holloway; daughter-in-law, Donna Uecker; grandchildren: Grace and Harrison Holloway, Samantha and Hunter Amos, Hailey and Tyler Whitmarsh; brother and sisters.

VISITATION: 10am Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, with CELEBRATION OF ROGER'S LIFE at 11am, at Braman Mortuary (72 St. Chapel). Private burial at a later date. For more details and live webcast, visit bramanmortuary.com.

BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel

1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Braman Mortuary
1702 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE 68114
Sep
26
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Braman Mortuary
1702 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE 68114
Funeral services provided by:
Braman Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
Our condolences to all! Roger worked with me and taught my three sons at David City High School=¥ then he worked with my youngest, Matt, for 15 yrs at OCC! Fond memories>p
Gayle Henry
September 25, 2020
So sorry to learn this! Roger was a great guy and a lot of fun to work with! Condolences to the family!
Scott Schuetz
September 25, 2020
Dee, please know you are in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Evelyn Fielman
September 25, 2020
Roger and his family are in our thoughts and prayers. We sure will miss him.
Ryan Mahr
September 24, 2020