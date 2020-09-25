Menu
Brian M. Hirz
1964 - 2020
BORN
1964
DIED
2020
Hirz, Brian M.

May 18, 1964 - September 23, 2020

Age 56 of Omaha. Brian is survived by his daughter, Alisa (Don) Betts; two grandchildren, Teagan and Macy; Alisa's mother, Tabitha Clark-Mass; his mother, Beverly Hirz all of Plattsmouth; brother, Dr. Gregg (Jane) Hirz of Omaha; and sister, Tammy (Jim) Lindsey of Colorado Springs, CO.

Private Family Memorial Service will be held at Roby Funeral Home. Final Resting Place: Oak Hill Cemetery, Plattsmouth.

Memorials to the family (A suitable charity will be chosen at a later date).

ROBY FUNERAL HOME

Plattsmouth, NE | (402) 296-3123 | www.robyfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 25, 2020.
God bless ... Rest In Peace Brian
Patty Sacco Krueger
Friend
September 24, 2020