Hirz, Brian M.



May 18, 1964 - September 23, 2020



Age 56 of Omaha. Brian is survived by his daughter, Alisa (Don) Betts; two grandchildren, Teagan and Macy; Alisa's mother, Tabitha Clark-Mass; his mother, Beverly Hirz all of Plattsmouth; brother, Dr. Gregg (Jane) Hirz of Omaha; and sister, Tammy (Jim) Lindsey of Colorado Springs, CO.



Private Family Memorial Service will be held at Roby Funeral Home. Final Resting Place: Oak Hill Cemetery, Plattsmouth.



Memorials to the family (A suitable charity will be chosen at a later date).



