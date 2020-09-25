Menu
Donna M. Retzlaff
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
Retzlaff, Donna M.

January 23, 1933 - September 22, 2020

Preceded in death by husband, Harold; sister, Sally Wiche. Survived by children, Stephen Retzlaff (Cathy), Michael Retzlaff (Angie Velardi), Lisa Johnson (Steve), Bruce Retzlaff (Pam), Lynne Kush (Kevin); 14 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; sister, Mary Dellman.

VIGIL SERVICE: Sunday, September 27th, 4pm, West Center Chapel with visitation from 2-4pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, September 28th, 11am St. Gerald Lakeview Chapel (7859 Lakeview St.)

Private Interment: Omaha National Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to St. Gerald's Catholic Church or the Alzheimer's Association.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
