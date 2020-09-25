Painter, Jerome "Jerry"Of Pahrump, NV, passed away May 18th, 2020, at the age of 81 after a short fight with leukemia (Agent Orange).Jerry grew up in St. Paul, MN, and graduated from St. Agnes High School in 1957. In 1959 Jerry enlisted in the Air Force and was immediately sent to weather school at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul, Illinois. Jerry was subsequently sent to a second weather school before being deployed to Vietnam. Jerry held multiple base assignments in Danang, Tan Son Nhut, Dong Tam and Cu Chi. Jerry was an Air Force weatherman however was imbedded with the Army's 9th Division to provide both aviation and artillery meteorological support. During Jerry's Air Force career he received many awards and medals, including several Army awards and medals during his tour of Vietnam. After retiring from the Air Force Jerry began his second career with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, NOAA in Alaska. Jerry held assignments in Anchorage and Juneau and 11 other sites. Jerry committed himself to lifelong education earning an associate's degree, a bachelor's degree, two master's degrees and a PHD, all on the GI Bill. Jerry's dedication to country and cause was rare. His humility, combined with fine intellect, and indomitable energy, was a natural talent.Jerry rarely if at all uttered a profane, or intemperate word. Jerry spent years giving back, whether commanding and mentoring several Civil Air Patrol organizations, officiating weddings after becoming ordained, adjunct College Professor, historian, classic car aficionado and storyteller.Jerry was lucky enough to find the "love of his life" on February 2009 Jerry married Gladys Joyce Melton and the fairy tale ensued! By any measure they truly adored and loved each other. They RV'd throughout the continental US with several trips back to their beloved Alaska! "Love is not a matter of counting the years, but making the years count." And yes, they made them count - enjoying every day together!His beloved wife, Gladys "Joyce" Painter of Pahrump, NV, survives Jerry; also one sister, Mary Kringle (George, passed), Wilson, WI; two daughters, Lynn (Kevin) Kirkle and their five kids Omaha, NE; Mary Lee (Brian) Miller and their six kids Omaha, NE; Marie and Mike Love, Henderson, NV; June and Doug Stanaway, East Wenatchee, WA; Ed and Carrie Melton, Pateros, WA; Philip and Suk Yong Melton, Manhattan, KS; Ann Hawk and Roger Ooms, Las Vegas, NV; (Shawn, passed) and Troy Wilson, Juneau, AK; numerous nieces and nephews, grandkids and great-grandkids. His mother and father, Edward and Honey Painter of St Paul, MN, preceded Jerry.FULL MILITARY HONORS SERVICE: October 8, 2020 at 11:20am at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery. 1900 Veterans Memorial Dr. Boulder City, NV.