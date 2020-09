Weinstein, Jason AllenDecember 18, 1969 - September 21, 2020Jason Allen Weinstein died Sept. 21 at home in Apache Junction, AZ. He was 50. He is survived by his father, Harold Weinstein; his siblings, Tammy (and Scott) Takao, Natalie Weinstein, and Stefanie (and Scott) Peloquin; and five nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Bonnie Weinstein.Jason was born Dec. 18, 1969 in Omaha and grew up in Elkhorn. He was a Navy veteran and an accomplished chef.The family is marking his passing privately.