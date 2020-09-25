Menu
Wendt, Lyle Fredrick

June 11, 1939 - September 23, 2020

Lyle Fredrick Wendt, age 81 of Murdock, NE, was born June 11, 1939 to Fred and Lela (Horton) Wendt at Wabash, NE, and died September 23, 2020 at his home in Murdock. He attended grade school in Wabash and graduated from Murdock High School in 1956. In 1963 he married Mary Weisheit at Immanuel Lutheran Church near Louisville. They had three children: Denise, David, and Tammy.

Lyle was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church at Louisville and was a Sunday School teacher and an elder. He attended the University of Nebraska and graduated in 1961. He was in the Naval Reserves and served active duty in the Philippines 1963 and 1964. After active duty he returned to the family farm and farmed until December 2019. For 20 years Lyle and Mary spent a lot of time in Arizona during the winter. He loved to play golf and play his guitar with friends in the park where they had a winter home.

Lyle is survived by his wife, Mary; children, Denise (Tyler) Mainquist, David (Amy) Wendt and Tammy (Carl) Davis; grandchildren, Erin (Nich) Murdoch, Ben (Rachel) Meeske, Cameron Davis, Katelyn (Marcus) Saucedo and Emma Davis; great-grandchildren, Bridget, Kendall, Justin, Sloan Murdoch, Lane and Harper Meeske, Gabriel and Elijah Saucedo. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Lela.

Private family Church service will be Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at 2pm at Immanuel Lutheran Church rural Louisville, NE, but will be live streamed on the Fusselman Allen Harvey Facebook page. Graveside services at 2:45pm will be open to the public. Face masks are strongly recommended. VISITATION: Friday, Sept. 25th, from 1-9pm at the Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to St. Judes or Immanuel Lutheran Church. Condolences may be sent to fusselmanallenharvey.com.

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 25, 2020.
GUEST BOOK
a loved one
September 25, 2020
Christine McWilliams
September 25, 2020