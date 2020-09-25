Kono, Meri
June 15, 1935 - September 23, 2020
Preceded in death by husband, Mike (Mihal) Kono. Survived by sons, Gregory Kono and Irakli (Rocky) Kono; daughter, Sofia Kuehn; grandsons, Michael and Bryant; sister-in-law, Niki Celo; and many relatives living in Connecticut, Albania and Greece.
Private Church Service and Interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 602 Park Ave., Omaha, NE 68105; St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, or the Open Door Mission.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com