Marquiss, James Jay



James Jay Marquiss passed away on September 22, 2020. Jim was born on October 14, 1944, in Ft Pierce, Florida. He grew up in Omaha, Nebraska and obtained a Master's Degree in Psychology from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Helping others less fortunate than himself was very important to Jim; he helped launch ENCOR, a residential program for special needs individuals. He then founded his own market research firm and later helped kick-start Data Transmission Network. A mountain man at heart, Jim purchased land in 1975 in the remote wilderness of Wyoming and built his own homestead. He was happiest elk hunting, fishing, backpacking and sharing his love for the Wind River Mountains with others.



Jim is survived by wife of 43 years, Tricia; daughter, Regan; three sons, Nathan (Wendy), Matthew (Jenna), and Christopher (Courtney); seven grandchildren with another expected; brothers John (Priscilla), Donald (Dani), Robert; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and many beloved friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Peggy Marquiss.



Memorials received by the Marquiss family will be donated to rural emergency medical response. No funeral services to be held.

