James Jay Marquiss
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
2020
Marquiss, James Jay

James Jay Marquiss passed away on September 22, 2020. Jim was born on October 14, 1944, in Ft Pierce, Florida. He grew up in Omaha, Nebraska and obtained a Master's Degree in Psychology from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Helping others less fortunate than himself was very important to Jim; he helped launch ENCOR, a residential program for special needs individuals. He then founded his own market research firm and later helped kick-start Data Transmission Network. A mountain man at heart, Jim purchased land in 1975 in the remote wilderness of Wyoming and built his own homestead. He was happiest elk hunting, fishing, backpacking and sharing his love for the Wind River Mountains with others.

Jim is survived by wife of 43 years, Tricia; daughter, Regan; three sons, Nathan (Wendy), Matthew (Jenna), and Christopher (Courtney); seven grandchildren with another expected; brothers John (Priscilla), Donald (Dani), Robert; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and many beloved friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Peggy Marquiss.

Memorials received by the Marquiss family will be donated to rural emergency medical response. No funeral services to be held.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
Tricia and family, I am very sorry for your loss. I had the pleasure of working under Jim at DTN. He was a great leader and a very caring man who was loved by many. He will be greatly missed. My Condolences.
Kris Brown
September 25, 2020
DANIEL THOMPSON
September 25, 2020
Will miss him like a brother . Trish you have a wonderful family that will help with this. He taught us all a lot about Wyoming which he obviously loved best wishs to all of you
Ed Dykstra
September 25, 2020
Sorry to hear of the passing of your loved one. I just wanted to say that his father was a favorite teacher of mine at Omaha Central High School ... Class of '64
Sharon Temin-Prokupek
September 25, 2020
Jim alao encouraged me to take a position at DTN . I have been lucky enough to experience the friend side as well. Bird hunting with Jim and sons and watching them drop everything to help us prepare for a flood on the farm are just a couple of memories I will hold on to.
Mike Hansen
September 25, 2020
My condolence's to his family. I'm sure he will be missed.
Danny Thompson
September 25, 2020
Trish and family, I'm so sorry to hear about Jim. As I've said many times, he was the single most important person relating to my career at DTN and any successes I enjoyed. I will be forever grateful to him and I truly wish I could have had one more conversation with him. You were all blessed to have him in your lives. Sending love.
Linda Grunberg
September 25, 2020
I worked with Jim at DTN. He was always so kind and smart. My sympathies to his family.
Cheri Zagurski
September 25, 2020
I knew Jim from DTN. He was a good guy, well respected by all. Thinking of you all.
Ruth Cattlett
September 25, 2020