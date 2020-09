Alexander, BonnieMay 25, 1927 - September 23, 2020Age 93. Preceded in death by husband, Clifford Alexander; sister, Carolyn Jardon. Survived by son, Craig Alexander (Kathleen); daughter, Cynthia Hubbard (Fred); grandchildren, Dana Koziol (Ben) and Scott Hubbard (Jessica); great-grandchildren, Nolan, Maci and Olivia; brother, Richard Sanderman (Liz); and sister, Alyce Pellisier.MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, September 26th, 2pm, First Presbyterian Church, 1220 Bellevue Blvd. South. Inurnment: Ft. McPherson National Cemetery at a later date. Memorials to American Cancer Society www.cancer.org ) or Buffett Cancer Center ( www.nebraskamed.com ).BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPELHeafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com