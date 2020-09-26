Menu
Michael L. "Mike" Higgins
Higgins, Michael L. "Mike"

July 23, 1941 - September 22, 2020

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, September 26th, 10am, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church (2110 S, 32nd Ave.) INTERMENT: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Boys Town.

To view a live broadcast of the Mass and Graveside Services, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
Sep
25
Vigil
7:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
Sep
26
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
2110 S, 32nd Ave.
I remember Uncle Mike from when I was a young girl. He and his girls would often come visit us and vice versa. My mom is his niece, Jinx, and we all have good memories of him. Uncle Mike was a good man and a good father. He was a good friend to my father as well. Lots of good memories. My prayers go to his family.
Melissa Urzendowski Martin
September 26, 2020
I will always remember all the great memories we had together. He was a wonderful uncle with a big heart. He will be sadly missed. May you Rest In Peace. Love your niece Jinx.
Jinx Urzendowski
September 24, 2020
Cindy Wieck
September 24, 2020
I will always remember my Uncle Mike. Growing up around him was a wonderful part of my childhood. Rest In Peace gentle soul. Sympathies and Peace to his family.
Nick Mackie
September 24, 2020