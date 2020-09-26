Coats, Ira W. IIIMay 3, 1937 - September 24, 2020Survived by wife of 62 years, Rosemary Coats; children, Bob Coats and Candy (Bill) Joslin; grandchildren, R.J. Coats and Timothy Coats; great grandchildren; many family and friends. Ira retired from OPS after 30 years. He was very active in his Union SEIU 226.VISITATION Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 5-7pm. FUNERAL SERVICE Wednesday, 10am all at Westlawn Hillcrest. INTERMENT held at Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park.Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home5701 Center St. 402-556-2500