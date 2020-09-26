Menu
Ira W. Coats III
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
Coats, Ira W. III

May 3, 1937 - September 24, 2020

Survived by wife of 62 years, Rosemary Coats; children, Bob Coats and Candy (Bill) Joslin; grandchildren, R.J. Coats and Timothy Coats; great grandchildren; many family and friends. Ira retired from OPS after 30 years. He was very active in his Union SEIU 226.

VISITATION Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 5-7pm. FUNERAL SERVICE Wednesday, 10am all at Westlawn Hillcrest. INTERMENT held at Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St. 402-556-2500

www.westlawnhillcrest.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 26 to Sep. 29, 2020.
Rosie : Sorry to see that Bill has passed away and we will keep him in our prayers. Your old friend from the 44th ave neighborhood. Margy & Jim Fleming Goodyear, Az.
Jim Fleming Jr.
September 27, 2020
Worked at OPS with Ira for many years. I am so sad to see this notice. I am praying for the entire family and those OPS employees who knew Ira. Rest In Peace my friend!
Jeffery D Skinner
September 26, 2020