Stutzman, Betty Louise
January 17, 1938 - September 22, 2020
Betty Louise Stutzman of Papillion, NE, went to be with the Lord peacefully on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at the age of 82. She was born the ninth of 11 children to Charles and Ruth (Mitchell) Davis on January 17, 1938, in Wood River, NE. Betty grew up in Wood River, graduating from Wood River High with the class of 1955.
Betty married the love of her life, Clyde Wayne Stutzman, on February 11, 1956. Their love story is cherished by their children and grandchildren – two true soulmates who were blessed to find one another so early in life. They had been married for 32 years at the time of his passing on March 17, 1988.
In addition to raising eight children of her own, Betty provided childcare for numerous families for more than 30 years. Several of the kids she cared for grew up and later went on to use her care for their own children. Betty enjoyed camping, fishing, and was quite competitive when playing cards and dice. She was a vital member of her dart and bowling league teams, helping secure many championships alongside her teammates over the years.
Her delicious recipes were in high demand and enjoyed by two generations of loved ones, although hard to obtain, as she cooked from memory. If Betty wasn't busy in the kitchen, she could be found outside tending to her prolific vegetable garden or cheering on one of her favorite local sports teams, the most beloved of which were the Nebraska Huskers.
Those who are left to honor her memory include her children: Michael (Jean) of Overland Park, KS; Patrick (Jane) of Wake Forest, NC; Kenneth (Melissa) of Omaha, NE; Barbara (Andrew) Lichtas of Reeds Spring, MO; Robert (Jane) of Papillion, NE; Steven of Papillion, NE; Randal (Cheryl) of Shiloh, IL; and Daniel (Traci) of La Vista, NE. Betty and Clyde had 24 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.
Betty was preceded in death by her beloved husband and soulmate, Clyde W. Stutzman; and her siblings: Audrey, Loretta, Jack, Jean, Pat, Jim, Ann, and Bill. She is survived by her sisters, Kay McGowan of Grand Island, NE, and Dorothy Biamont of Portland, OR.
VISITATION: Sunday, Sept. 27th, 5-7pm, with 7pm Vigil Service, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, Sept. 28th, 10:30am, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2302 Crawford St., Bellevue. Interment: Bellevue Cemetery. Memorials may be sent to the American Cancer Society
(www.cancer.org
) in Betty's name. The family of Betty Louise Stutzman wishes to thank Hillcrest Health & Rehab for all their care and devotion to Betty during her last years there.
