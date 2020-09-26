Menu
Gerald James "Jerry" Shymkewicz
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020
Shymkewicz, Gerald James "Jerry" "Shinks"

March 25, 1941 - September 23, 2020

Age 79. Jerry was a true "South Omaha Boy." He attended St. Mary's Grade School and South High School. He was a Union Bricklayer for 25 years, and a Kellogg's employee for 28 years. An avid car fan, Jerry collected and restored Old Fords and Chevys in the 1930s and 1940s. He won several awards at Car Shows, and enjoyed NASCAR namely Dale Earnhardt. He will be truly missed.

Survived by loving partner, Joan Wrobleski; children, Shelley Richard (Joe), Scott Shymkewicz, Suzanne Myers (Bruce); six grandchildren; sisters: Emily Taylor, Omaha, Betty Slagle (Ted), Lincoln; and Carol Jeffcott, San Tan Valley, AZ.

No services at this time.

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE

(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
You were the best brother a girl could want,,,we had so much fun together! I cherish all the memories and give you credit for surviving three sisters! Rest in peace brother...till we meet again the love will continue and then forever
Emily Taylor...sis
September 26, 2020
Joanie...know that you were a blessing to him and to the family...our thoughts and gratefulness to you
Patti wolverton
September 26, 2020
Joanie, words cannot express the sadness on hearing of Jerry's passing. May he rest in peace. God Bless you as you go through this sad time. We love you, Goodgie, Budd, Will. Anna and Willow
Goodgie
September 26, 2020
Thank you Uncle Butch For The Memories! You were loved by many. Enjoy your first class flight to heaven! You deserve it.
Tony Taylor
September 26, 2020