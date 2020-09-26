Menu
Michelle A. Mundt
1971 - 2020
BORN
1971
DIED
2020
Mundt, Michelle A.

June 30, 1971 - September 21, 2020

Survived by parents, Robert A. and Patricia J. Mundt; brothers, Jeff and Andrew Mundt (Kristy Kirlin); aunts; uncles; cousins; and friends.

VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Monday, September 28th, from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, September 29th, at 10am at St. Gerald Catholic Church, 9602 "Q" St. INTERMENT: St. John Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. Masks required.

To view live broadcasts of the Vigil, Mass and Graveside Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 26 to Sep. 28, 2020.
