Mundt, Michelle A.
June 30, 1971 - September 21, 2020
Survived by parents, Robert A. and Patricia J. Mundt; brothers, Jeff and Andrew Mundt (Kristy Kirlin); aunts; uncles; cousins; and friends.
VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Monday, September 28th, from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, September 29th, at 10am at St. Gerald Catholic Church, 9602 "Q" St. INTERMENT: St. John Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. Masks required.
To view live broadcasts of the Vigil, Mass and Graveside Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com