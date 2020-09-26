(((Liz))), You were loved and are deeply missed. My friend, you have left my heart feeling broken with your passing. What a splendor to now be healed and with your Heavenly Family. My prayers are for all the family who also struggle with your passing. May your amazing life fill them today and in the future. Until we meet again my Heavenly Angel. Your friend, Diane

Diane Britson September 26, 2020