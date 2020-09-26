Liz was preceded in death by her parents, LeRoy and Thelma Jochens; along with a sister Susan. She is survived by her son, Franc (Emily) Warner; daughter, Susan (John) Woodrich; and daughter, Beth (Dave) Uhing. She also leaves behind her sister, Jean Mathews; along with many grandchildren, nieces, a nephew, great-nieces, great-nephews, and the twins.
FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday 11am at the 72nd Street Chapel, with VISITATION prior to Service starting at 10am.
In Lieu of Flowers, memorials may be made to the family.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Visitation
10:00a.m.
72nd Street Chapel
Sep
29
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
72nd Street Chapel
Sympathies to Liz's family. I went to school with Liz and always enjoyed our get togethers with our class. She was a bright light and will be greatly missed.
LESLIE SHEEDER
September 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
September 26, 2020
Prayers for your family today and tomorrow, Diane Britson
Diane Britson
Friend
September 26, 2020
(((Liz))),
You were loved and are deeply missed. My friend, you have left my heart feeling broken with your passing. What a splendor to now be healed and with your Heavenly Family. My prayers are for all the family who also struggle with your passing. May your amazing life fill them today and in the future.
Until we meet again my Heavenly Angel. Your friend, Diane