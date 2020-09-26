Menu
Rose M. Diederich
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
Diederich, Rose M.

July 22, 1934 - September 24, 2020

Preceded in death by husband, John J Diederich; parents, Albert and Ruth Menard; brother, Albert (Junior) Menard; and sister, Patricia Carter; son, James Joseph Diederich. Survived by sister, Judy Ann Workman; daughters, Shery Carter, Debbie Diederich, Linda Wagman, Ruth Mitchell, Peggy Kaczmarek, Janet Woodson, Jackie Shipley, Tricia Harder and Kathy Walenz; sons, Dan, John, Michael and Bill Diederich; 32 grandchildren; and 46 great-grandchildren; including numerous friends and neighbors who were also considered family

Through all her travels with her family, may she find her wings as she reaches her final destination. We will be listening for her Husker cheers. The ceremony will be private. The family will host a Celebration of Life gathering at a future date.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
6 Entries
My bonus Grandma Rose will be deeply missed by my entire Family! Thank you for always treating me like one of your grandkids my entire life! Our laughs, funny filters with pictures, bingo games, and our wonderful talks will always be remembered. I love you Grandma Rose! SendIng Our love and condolences! We love you all and will always be here!<9<9<9<9<9<9<9
The Morton Family
September 26, 2020
So sorry for your loss, our sympathy to all and may Rose rest in Peace.
Don and Barb Gadbois
September 26, 2020
Comforting prayers for the family. Rose was such a beautiful person, I am sure she will be missed by many that left her infectious smile and kindness on many hearts! RIP Rose!
Linda K Butterfield
September 26, 2020
We are thinking of you, Mallerie and your entire family. We are here for you all anytime you need! XoXo
The Ramos family
September 26, 2020
My Sister was a beautiful person . She taught me many things in my life as we were several years apart she always took time for me. I miss her dearly already. But I know she already has her Angel wings and Watching over me still. Love you Sister see you again someday.
Judy Ann Worlman
September 26, 2020
Sorry for your loss. She will be missed by her friends here at Trinity Courtyard.
Elizabeth Payne
September 26, 2020