Patricia L. Kielion
1951 - 2020
BORN
1951
DIED
2020
Kielion, Patricia L.

February 23, 1951 - September 24, 2020

Preceded in death by son, Cpl. Shane Kielion; parents, Ken and Ish Hunt; brother, Jim Hunt. Survived by husband, Roger; son, Chad (Kate); daughter-in-law, April Kielion; grandchildren, Joseph, Luciana, Shane Jr., Addison, Chase; brothers, Frank and Joe Hunt; sister, Karm Huss.

VISITATION begins Sunday, 4pm, with a Prayer Service at 6pm, at the Mortuary.

FUNERAL: Monday, 9:30am, at the Mortuary. Interment: St. John's Cemetery. Memorials to the family.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Visitation
4:00p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE 68117
Sep
27
Prayer Service
6:00p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE 68117
Sep
28
Funeral
9:30a.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE 68117
I was so saddened to hear of Pats passing. I met her when she was at the travel window and after visiting numerous times, we became friends. Roger, please know my prayers are with you.
Bert Leaverton
September 26, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Nicole D Nowak
September 26, 2020
Roger, Chad and family. I am so sorry and saddened to hear of Pat's passing. Your family will forever be a part of my soul. I grieve with you. God Bless,Lamont Barrientos
Lamont Barrientos
September 26, 2020
With our deepest sympathy=% Mark & Bernadette Moore
Bernadette Moore
September 26, 2020