Margaret M. Vencil
Vencil, Margaret M.

Age 78 - September 23, 2020

Of Lincoln, NE passed away on September 23, 2020. Member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ladies of the Eucharist, Pink Sisters Auxiliary, CDA, Volunteer at Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach and Lancaster Manor. Survivors include: sons, Daniel (Sherry) Clements of Silver City, NM, Michael (Dawn) Clements of New Smyrna Beach, FL, Timothy Clements of Lincoln, NE; sisters, Delores Sidener of Chico, CA and Dorothy Moore of San Francisco, CA; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband, Donald Vencil; nephew, David Sidener; and brother-in-law, Patrick Moore.

VISITATION Sunday 12-9pm, Monday 9am-9pm, all at Funeral Home; Tuesday one hour before Mass at Church. ROSARY: Monday, 7pm, at the Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL will be Tuesday, 10:30am, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 7900 Trendwood Dr., Lincoln, NE, followed by a burial at St Francis Cemetery, Wahoo, NE, at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Pink Sisters; the Carmelites Sisters of Agnew, NE; and Villa Marie School.

Condolences can be emailed to www.bmlfh.com.

BUTHERUS, MASER & LOVE FUNERAL HOME

4040 A St., Lincoln, NE | (402) 488-0934 | www.bmlfh.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
Margaret was such a sweet blessing, and lots of FUN too! I will miss these times and our prayerful times together. She spoke to me often of her sons and wives and her sisters. You were huge to her! We will miss you, dear Margaret. Pray for us! Eternal rest grant to her, dear Lord...
Maryann Boumann
September 26, 2020
To the family of Margaret Vencil: we are so sorry for your loss
Margaret was a dear friend to us.
We are grateful for all of the times she prayed for us. We enjoyed her joyful spirit .
She was a great gardener and a great cook. She was kind beyond measure.
We were blessed to have her in our lives.
Dave and Martha Nelson
Lincoln NE
September 26, 2020
Our hearts go out to Aunt Margaret's family. She was a kind and loving person who will be sorely missed.
Shari Conner & family
September 26, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T D
September 26, 2020
Steve Vencil
September 26, 2020