Blair, Lois A.
July 20, 1933 - September 20, 2020
Preceded in death by parents; son, Lance; son-in-law, Larry Kennell; and sister, LaVonne. Survived by daughter, Lisa A. Kennell; son, Steve P. Blair (Sue); grandchildren: Carter, Conner, Megan, Rob, Allie, Lance Jr., and Lauren; great-grandchild, Kamryn; life partner, Duane Wilcox; and puppy, CeeCee.
Cremation. No Services.
