Lorine F. Maaske
1924 - 2020
BORN
1924
DIED
2020
Maaske, Lorine F.

February 5, 1924 - September 22, 2020

Omaha. Preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Donald Maaske; parents, Henry and Catherine Sinner. Survived by daughters: Sharon Finnegan (Dennis), Kathie Mattox (Warren); grandchildren: Andy Mattox (Holly), Todd Mattox (Nicole), (Holly), Todd Mattox (Nicole), Chris Finnegan (Crystal) and Kerry Wise (Justin); great-grandchildren: Aubrey, Aiden, William, Finn, Mallory, Braxton, Evie, Linly, Conner, Sam, Cooper, and Rhett.

Private Family Service at a later date. Memorials to Hospice Serene Care and Alzheimer's Association.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - Gretna Chapel

11710 Standing Stone - Gretna, NE - 402-332-0090

www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 27, 2020.
