Skeans, Gary L.October 4, 1949 - September 23, 2020Omaha. Preceded by parents, Ruth and Russell; brother, John Skeans. Survived by daughters, Sara (T.J.) Kloewer and Anna (Matt) Wagner; sister, Ruth Cary; grandchildren Zach and Alex Kloewer and Corbin and Summer Wagner.MEMORIAL SERVICE 6pm Tuesday, September 29, at Roeder Mortuary with family receiving friends from 5-6pm.Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000