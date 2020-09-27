Menu
Elizabeth M. Bruce
1946 - 2020
BORN
1946
DIED
2020
Bruce, Elizabeth M.

March 10, 1946 - September 21, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Frank and Marie (O'Brien) Wary. Survived by daughters, Diane Bruce, Megan Winkelbauer; son, Kevin Bruce (Luanne); grandchildren, Nicolas, Noah, Jacob, Hannah, Ryker; and other family and friends.

FUNERAL MASS: Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at 10am at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Gretna, NE with Recitation of the Rosary prior to Mass. INURNMENT: Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 10am at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Salina, KS. To leave a condolence visit: bramanmortuary.com.

BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel

6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
, Gretna, Nebraska
Oct
10
Inurnment
10:00a.m.
Mt. Calvary Cemetery
, Salina, Kansas
Funeral services provided by:
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
