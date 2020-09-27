Lillard, Beverly A.
March 9, 1939 - September 24, 2020
Age 81. Preceded in death by husband, H. Norman Lillard; son, Richard L. Almquist; and brother, Richard L. O'Day. Survived by daughters, Cynthia Lacy (Lyle), and Sandra Briscoe (Bob); daughter-in-law, Sheila Almquist; grandchildren, Megan Paschall (Barry), Michelle Bartels and Cory Almquist; and great-grandchildren, Eloise, Bridget and Ezra.
Private Graveside Service. Memorials to: HELP, 8522 Park Drive, Omaha 68127 / www.helpequipment.org
BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL
Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE
(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com