Hanson, Hazel



November 11, 1931 - September 24, 2020



Preceded in death by loving husband of 45 years, Duane; 1 sister; 4 brothers. Survived by children, Diane (Don) Rathbun, Allen (Patty), Kathy (Mark) Thomas, Dennis (Mary), Karen (Dave) Krejci, Donald (Becky), David (Michelle); 20 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great grandchildren; sister Carol Coffey; large extended family.



VISITATION will be Monday, September 28, from 5-8pm. CELEBRATION of LIFE SERVICE will be Tuesday, September 29, at 11am. Both Services will be at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home.



Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home



5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500

