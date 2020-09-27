Menu
Hazel Hanson
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
Hanson, Hazel

November 11, 1931 - September 24, 2020

Preceded in death by loving husband of 45 years, Duane; 1 sister; 4 brothers. Survived by children, Diane (Don) Rathbun, Allen (Patty), Kathy (Mark) Thomas, Dennis (Mary), Karen (Dave) Krejci, Donald (Becky), David (Michelle); 20 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great grandchildren; sister Carol Coffey; large extended family.

VISITATION will be Monday, September 28, from 5-8pm. CELEBRATION of LIFE SERVICE will be Tuesday, September 29, at 11am. Both Services will be at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home.

Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE 68106
Sep
29
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE 68106
Funeral services provided by:
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
