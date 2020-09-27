Buskevicius, Dorothy



Age 88



Of Omaha. Preceded in death by husband, Vytautas. Survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Steven and Sue, Bill and Jeanne, Robert and Teresa, Gary and Cara; grandchildren, Jennifer and William Ward, Benjamin and Amanda, Ryan, Brittany, Mikayla, Autumn, Alexzandra, Izabella, Zoey; great grandchildren, Jackson, Sophia, Ronin.



VISITATION with the family, Monday 5-7pm at the Mortuary. Private Family Services on Tuesday. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery.



