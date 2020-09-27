Jones-Bostwick, Betty Lou
December 4, 1942 - September 25, 2020
Graduate of North High School class of 1960. She was a housewife dedicated to raising her children and then a teacher's aide at St. Philip Neri Catholic School for many years. Preceded in death by parents: Victor and Irene Bostwick; grandparents; daughter, Margery Ann; sister, Jeanette Queen; many other relatives, cousins, and friends. Survived by husband, Robert; children and their families: Jeff, Kevin, Shelle, Angie, Russell and Melanie; 28 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; brothers: Bob, Jerry and Larry; sisters: Marge, Marilyn, Emily and their families; many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL 10:30am, Friday, October 2, 2020 at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 8200 N. 30th St. VISITATION 5-7pm with a ROSARY starting at 7pm, Thursday, October 1, 2020 at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Philip Neri Catholic Church or Alzheimer's Association
of Omaha.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.
402-451-1000www.forestlawnomaha.com