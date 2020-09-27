Harris, RandyNovember 21, 1942 - September 24, 2020Preceded in death by parents, Johnnie and Maggie Harris; siblings: Cynthia Harris, Johnnie Harris Jr., and Rodney Harris. Survived by sons: Corey (Lynn) Harris and Terrence Byrd; grandchildren: Symone, Cori, Xavier, Trevon, Tae'a; siblings: Carolyn Ayers, Evelyn Harris, Annette Valentine, Greg Harris; many other family and friends.SERVICES 2pm, Friday, October 2, 2020, at Forest Lawn. VISITATION begins two hours prior to Service at Forest Lawn.Forest Lawn Funeral Home7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE 68152