Randy Harris
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
Harris, Randy

November 21, 1942 - September 24, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Johnnie and Maggie Harris; siblings: Cynthia Harris, Johnnie Harris Jr., and Rodney Harris. Survived by sons: Corey (Lynn) Harris and Terrence Byrd; grandchildren: Symone, Cori, Xavier, Trevon, Tae'a; siblings: Carolyn Ayers, Evelyn Harris, Annette Valentine, Greg Harris; many other family and friends.

SERVICES 2pm, Friday, October 2, 2020, at Forest Lawn. VISITATION begins two hours prior to Service at Forest Lawn.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home

7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE 68152

www.forestlawnomaha.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 27 to Sep. 30, 2020.
Harris family you are in my prayer
Sharon Green
September 27, 2020