Delores D. Goebel
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
Goebel, Delores D.

November 6, 1943 - September 25, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, John and Marcella Roddy; three brothers; and three sisters. Survived by daughters, Denise (Dan) Erlbacher, Dianne (Kevin) Hasch, Debbie (Jeff) Bencker; sons, Doug (Pam), David (John) and Danny (Vickie) Goebel; brother, Milton Roddy; 20 grandchildren; special friend, Gary; many other relatives and friends.

VISITATION: Monday, September 28, from 5-7pm, with a 7pm Rosary, all at Braman Mortuary, 72nd Street Chapel. FUNERAL MASS: Tuesday, September 29, at 10:30am at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 3601 N 65th St. For more details, please visit www.bramanmortuary.com.

BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel

1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 27, 2020.
