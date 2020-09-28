Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Cherry Witham
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
2020
Witham, Cherry

February 16, 1944 - August 23, 2020

Cherry was an Omaha Public School educator for 31 years. Cherry was born in Oxford, NE and reared in Omaha. She was a graduate of South High School and Kearney State College. She received her Master's from University of Nebraska Lincoln.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Warren and Bernie; brother-in-law, Kenny; and nieces, Tina, and Kari. She is survived by her husband, Gary Lewis; step-daughter, Stacy (Doug) Bradley; grandchildren, Nick, Sam, and Kyle; sisters: Jo Kuhn and son, Shane (Amanda) Kuhn; and Wendy (Jack) Holmbeck and daughter, Heather (Simon) Montgomery; son, Seth Holmbeck; sisters–in-law: Lisa Lewis and son, Travis (Emily) Lewis; and Rocky Lewis and sons, Jay Lewis, and Brian (Andrea) Lewis; aunt, Bonnie Johnson; beloved cousins; The Abbey Neighborhood Family; and countless friends and colleagues.

"There's nothing wrong with a little agitation for what's right or fair." (John Lewis)

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Wednesday, September 30, 3pm at John A. Gentleman Pacific St. Chapel. A RECEPTION will be held outside following the Service at "The Abbey," 131st and Cuming St. Memorials - A bench in memory of Cherry will be placed at Burke High School. Contributions may be sent to Mindy Nelson, 828 N 131st Plaza, Omaha, NE 68154. Please Join us for a video cast of the Service at https://boxcast.tv/view/cherry-witham-wzv73lu3imhcokwobh4e. MASKS REQUIRED.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY

PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL, 14151 Pacific Street

(402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries
14151 Pacific Street, Omaha, NE 68134
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
September 27, 2020