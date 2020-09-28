Witham, Cherry
February 16, 1944 - August 23, 2020
Cherry was an Omaha Public School educator for 31 years. Cherry was born in Oxford, NE and reared in Omaha. She was a graduate of South High School and Kearney State College. She received her Master's from University of Nebraska Lincoln.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Warren and Bernie; brother-in-law, Kenny; and nieces, Tina, and Kari. She is survived by her husband, Gary Lewis; step-daughter, Stacy (Doug) Bradley; grandchildren, Nick, Sam, and Kyle; sisters: Jo Kuhn and son, Shane (Amanda) Kuhn; and Wendy (Jack) Holmbeck and daughter, Heather (Simon) Montgomery; son, Seth Holmbeck; sisters–in-law: Lisa Lewis and son, Travis (Emily) Lewis; and Rocky Lewis and sons, Jay Lewis, and Brian (Andrea) Lewis; aunt, Bonnie Johnson; beloved cousins; The Abbey Neighborhood Family; and countless friends and colleagues.
"There's nothing wrong with a little agitation for what's right or fair." (John Lewis)
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Wednesday, September 30, 3pm at John A. Gentleman Pacific St. Chapel. A RECEPTION will be held outside following the Service at "The Abbey," 131st and Cuming St. Memorials - A bench in memory of Cherry will be placed at Burke High School. Contributions may be sent to Mindy Nelson, 828 N 131st Plaza, Omaha, NE 68154.
. MASKS REQUIRED.
