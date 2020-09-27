Menu
Ernest "Ernie" Gruber
Gruber, Ernest "Ernie"

Age 100

Of Louisville, NE. Survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Terry (Jackie) Gruber, Loveland, CO, Rick (Marlene) Gruber, Louisville, NE, Randy (Gina) Gruber, Kansas City, KS; grandchildren, Travis Gruber, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA, Caleb Gruber, Denver, CO, Sheri (Shane) Meredith, Omaha, NE, Nick Gruber (fiancée, Tammy Palmer), Omaha, NE; great-grandchildren, Alex and Victoria Gruber, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA, Adeline and Isaac Meredith, Prestin Palmer, Payton and Paisley Gruber, Omaha, NE; sister-In-law, Mary Gartner of Syracuse, NE; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, John and Maude Gruber; brothers, Robert and John (Jiggs) Gruber; sister, Pauline Fredrickson; brothers-in-law, Robert (Dick) Fredrickson, Ralph, Randall and Alton (Hantz) Gartner; sisters-in-law, Viola Gartner, Averil Gartner, Lorene Gruber.

FUNERAL SERVICES will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 11am at the First United Methodist Church 222 Walnut, Louisville, NE. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery in Louisville, NE. Memorials may be directed to the First United Methodist Church or the VFW. VISITATION will be Tuesday, September 29, 1-9pm with family greeting friends from 6-8pm at Fusselman Wymore Funeral Home, 413 Elm Street, Louisville, NE.

Condolences may be left at fusselmanallenharvey.com

FUSSELMAN-ALLEN-HARVEY FUNERAL HOME

413 Elm Street, Louisville, NE | (402) 234-3985

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 27 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Louisville
413 Elm Street P.O. Box 97, Louisville, NE 68037
Sep
29
Calling hours
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Louisville
413 Elm Street P.O. Box 97, Louisville, NE 68037
Sep
30
Service
11:00a.m.
First United Methodist Church
222 Walnut Street, Louisville, Nebraska
