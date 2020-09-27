Gruber, Ernest "Ernie"
Age 100
Of Louisville, NE. Survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Terry (Jackie) Gruber, Loveland, CO, Rick (Marlene) Gruber, Louisville, NE, Randy (Gina) Gruber, Kansas City, KS; grandchildren, Travis Gruber, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA, Caleb Gruber, Denver, CO, Sheri (Shane) Meredith, Omaha, NE, Nick Gruber (fiancée, Tammy Palmer), Omaha, NE; great-grandchildren, Alex and Victoria Gruber, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA, Adeline and Isaac Meredith, Prestin Palmer, Payton and Paisley Gruber, Omaha, NE; sister-In-law, Mary Gartner of Syracuse, NE; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, John and Maude Gruber; brothers, Robert and John (Jiggs) Gruber; sister, Pauline Fredrickson; brothers-in-law, Robert (Dick) Fredrickson, Ralph, Randall and Alton (Hantz) Gartner; sisters-in-law, Viola Gartner, Averil Gartner, Lorene Gruber.
FUNERAL SERVICES will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 11am at the First United Methodist Church 222 Walnut, Louisville, NE. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery in Louisville, NE. Memorials may be directed to the First United Methodist Church or the VFW. VISITATION will be Tuesday, September 29, 1-9pm with family greeting friends from 6-8pm at Fusselman Wymore Funeral Home, 413 Elm Street, Louisville, NE.
