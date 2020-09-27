Menu
George J. Ostermiller
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020
Ostermiller, George J.

September 16, 1926 - September 24, 2020

George J. Ostermiller went to be with his Lord on September 24, 2020. He was born in Lincoln, NE on September 16, 1926. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Katherine Ostermiller; four sisters: Ruth Caywood, Leona LeRiche, Thelma Gross and Jean O'Brien; and his wives, Bernadine and Fern. He is survived by his five children: Laura Hart (Jack), Beth MacArthur (Bill), Mark Ostermiller (Dawn), Ann Parmenter (Matt) and Tim Ostermiller (Michelle); nine grandchildren: Dan MacArthur (Aubrey) and Jon MacArthur, Rachel, Ryan and Chris Parmenter, Erica, Rebecca, Nicholas and Jessica Ostermiller; and 2 great-grandchildren, Daniel and William MacArthur.

VISITATION observing CDC Guidelines: Wednesday, September 30th, beginning at 10am at Christ Community Church Chapel, 404 S. 108th Avenue, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am. Graveside Service with Military Honors: Wednesday, 2pm at Wyuka Cemetery in Lincoln, NE. Memorials are suggested to Vital Signs Ministries, and Camp Rivercrest.

To view live broadcasts of the Funeral and Graveside Services, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Christ Community Church Chapel
404 S. 108th Avenue
Sep
30
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Christ Community Church Chapel
404 S. 108th Avenue
Sep
30
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Wyuka Cemetery
, Lincoln, Nebraska
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
